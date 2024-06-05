E-bike collision in Barrie sends man to trauma centre

An e-bike rider has been taken to a Toronto area trauma centre after a collision at Dunlop Street West and Miller Drive in Barrie.

Police say the 23-year-old man was riding his e-bike northbound on Tiffin Street on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. when he failed to stop for a red light at Dunlop Street West.

As the e-bike rider entered the intersection, an eastbound driver who was turning left onto Miller Drive on an advanced green light collided with it.

The e-bike driver sustained serious, life-altering injuries and was taken to a local hospital, and was later transferred to the trauma centre.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police ask anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the crash and has dash camera video to contact Det. Const. Steele of the Barrie Police Traffic Unit by email.

While police investigated the collision, the intersection was closed to traffic. At 9:35 p.m., a car drove over pylons, road flares, and marked police cruisers with their emergency lighting activated and entered the collision scene.

A 40-year-old Thornton man was taken into custody on impaired driving charges. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on June 17.