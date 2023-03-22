During National Impaired Driving Prevention Week woman busted for 4x legal limit

A concerned citizen called Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police about a potentially impaired driver at a school Monday.

Officers were told the person was driving around a Tottenham school parking lot after the last bell had rung.

When the OPP arrived at the parking lot, they found a female driver had struck another vehicle in the school’s parking lot.

The 36-year-old Tottenham woman was tested at the station, and it was determined she had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

She was subsequently charged with various impaired driving charges, as well as having her car impounded and driver's license suspended for 90 days.

The woman was released and is scheduled to appear in the Bradford Ontario Court of Justice in April.