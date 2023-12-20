Duo facing nearly 70 charges after slew of break-ins

Provincial police laid nearly 70 charges against a man and a woman from Dufferin County in connection with a slew of residential break-ins.

According to OPP, officers arrested a 43-year-old man from Grand Valley and a 40-year-old woman from Orangeville on Tuesday concerning break and enters at seasonal homes at a resort in Grand Valley that police say happened at the end of November.

The duo is charged respectively with 16 counts of break-and-enter with the intent to commit an indictable offence, five counts of theft, and 13 counts of mischief.

Both are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges next month.

Police encourage anyone with information on this investigation to contact the local authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.