BARRIE -- Two men face a long list of charges in connection with a string of vehicle thefts that started in Goderich and ended in Southern Grey County.

Provincial police from Huron Ontario, Wellington and Grey Bruce were involved in the takedown of the suspects after the pair allegedly stole a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Police say after the two men stole a second vehicle and drove to Southgate, officers deployed a spike belt, effectively stopping the supposedly stolen van.

They say the suspects bailed from the damaged vehicle and ran for a truck parked in a garage.

Officers claim the duo crashed it through the garage door, ramming two OPP cruisers in their attempt to escape.

They, again, took off on foot from that vehicle before finally being placed under arrest with the help of OPP canine units.

The accused, 24 and 39, are both from Windsor and face a total of 20 charges, including flight from a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.