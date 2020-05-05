BARRIE -- Two people have been charged with multiple weapons-offences following a traffic stop in Essa Township.

An officer with the Nottawasaga OPP stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding in the area of Centre Street and 5th Line on Tuesday morning.

The two accused individuals face charges of possession of a loaded and restricted firearm, tampering with a serial number on a firearm, and possession of cocaine, among other crimes.

A 25-year-old from Barrie has a court appearance scheduled in July, while a 29-year-old from Essa Township was held in custody to await a bail hearing.