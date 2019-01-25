

CTV Barrie





A 19-year-old Dundalk man is facing a charge of impaired driving after a traffic stop on Wednesday evening in Southgate.

The OPP say the teen was driving along Main Street at 7:40 p.m. when he was stopped.

Police say he was taken to the detachment where he was evaluated by a 'qualified drug recognition evaluator.'

He is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound next month.