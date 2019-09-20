

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A collision involving a dump truck pulling a trailer sent three people to hospital and damaged multiple vehicles and a building this morning in Caledon.

The truck smashed into a business-front along Highway 10 after hitting a stoplight and several cars.

Emergency crews had to extricate the dump truck driver.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, but police say the structural damage to the business is significant.

The highway reopened late Friday afternoon.