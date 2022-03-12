Dufferin OPP searching for suspects in connection to Orangeville robbery

Provincial police are searching for two suspects following a robbery early Friday morning.

According to OPP, two suspects entered a business near Dawson Road and Townline in Orangeville Friday around 1 a.m.

Police say the two men demanded cigarettes and cash, with one holding a handgun. The suspects fled on foot.

OPP say the first suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s. He's approximately 6'2" and has a teardrop under his left eye. He was wearing a grey puffer-style jacket, grey toque, white mask with dark pants and black gloves.

The second suspect is believed to be a white male in his 30s, with a medium build. He's estimated at 5'11" with scruffy facial hair and dark hair. He was seen in a beige plaid jacket with a white toque with stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.