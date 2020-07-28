MONO, ONT. -- It's a concerning trend that Dufferin OPP says has no signs of slowing down, stunt driving.

According to provincial police, out-of-towners are the biggest offenders on the list of drivers charged for speeding along Highway 10 and Airport Road north of Orangeville.

During the first 25 days of the month, Dufferin OPP officers charged 24 people with driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Police say the pandemic has led to a rush of drivers who exercise a clear disregard for the law.

Constable Larry Matkowski says it's typically commuters who are in a hurry.

"In the mornings, you will get the commuters. They drive a long way to work nowadays," he explains. "At night, it's the commuters going home. On the weekends, they are going up to Wasaga Beach, Blue Mountain," he adds.

Const. Matkowski says he hears the same excuse for speeding all too often, and it continues to baffle him. "When you ask them time and time again, 'why are you in such a rush at 50 over,' it's always the same answer. 'Going to relax at the cottage.'"

Staff Sgt. Nicol Randall says the average speeder caught along the 80km/h zone is travelling a dangerous 140 km/h.

"This is farm country, and we are coming into harvest season right now. On these roads, you are going to see combines and tractors hauling loads of hay. These are folks who are going across the road from one farm field to another farm field, and drivers aren't going to be ready for that," the OPP sergeant explains. "If there's a tractor crossing over and a car comes around the bend at a 160 or 170 kilometres per hour, there's no time to stop."

The minimum fine for first-time stunt drivers, if convicted, is $2,000 and can travel upwards to $10,000.

Offenders could also spend six months in jail and wind up with a two-year licence suspension.