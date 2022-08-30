Dufferin OPP now investigating Orangeville fire
Provincial police say they have taken over the investigation into a serious fire in Orangeville last week.
It happened in the early morning hours of Thursday in a building at 22 Mill Street, leaving six families homeless.
After being summoned to the building, the Fire Marshal handed over the scene to the OPP.
Dufferin OPP is conducting a comprehensive and exhaustive investigation into this incident.
There is currently no information on a suspect.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).
Public safety minister considering security options for politicians after Freeland harassment
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options when it comes to increasing security for politicians, adding the harassment many face represents a threat to democracy. He says that as the security situation becomes “more and more complex,” there’s a need to “bring the temperature down.”
Possible poisoning event at Markham, Ont., restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend "became seriously ill."
TD Bank sees up to 25 per cent drop in Canadian home prices by early 2023
A new TD Bank report suggests the average price of a home in Canada could fall between 20 and 25 per cent from its peak seen earlier this year to the first quarter of 2023. The report comes as a decrease in prices materialized in the summer as mortgage and interest rates rose.
EU to ramp up arms production, eyes Ukraine army training
European Union ministers on Tuesday debated ways to ramp up weapons production, boost military training for the Ukrainian armed forces and inflict heavier costs on Russia, with no end in sight to a war that has ground on since February.
'Zombie ice' from Greenland will raise sea level 27 centimetres
Greenland's rapidly melting ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 27 centimetres -- more than twice as much as previously forecast -- according to a study published Monday.
Diana's death stunned the world - and changed the Royal Family
Above all, there was shock. That's the word people use over and over again when they remember the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week.
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Mayor calls for change after B.C. baby dies while waiting for ambulance
The mayor of a small community in B.C.'s Interior is calling for flexibility around which first responders are allowed to take patients to hospital after an infant died while waiting for an ambulance.
SIRT investigating after man shot and killed by Halifax police Saturday night
An investigation is underway into the weekend killing of a 59-year-old man who was shot by police during an incident in Dartmouth, N.S.
N.S. shooting inquiry promises 'pragmatic' recommendations to make communities safer
The chair of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Monday the commission wants to issue "clear and pragmatic" recommendations following its third and final phase of work.
Body found in wooded area in Caribou Marsh, N.S.: police
Cape Breton Regional Police says a body has been found in a wooded area in Caribou Marsh, N.S.
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
CAQ heads into territory strongly contested by upstart Conservatives on Day 3 of election campaign
Beauce-Sud, south of Quebec City and bordering the United States, is a part of the province known for its conservative politics and entrepreneurial spirit.
Montrealer arrested in Vancouver fourth suspect in two-day shooting spree
Montreal and Vancouver police arrested a fourth person in connection with a two-day shooting spree in Montreal in August that injured two people.
NEW THIS MORNING | Back-to-school season brings mix of nerves, excitement for 'normal' school year
It’s time to go back to school once again, but this time it’s a return to what could be the most normal school year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man shot near LeBreton Flats
Ottawa paramedics say a man was shot Monday near LeBreton Flats.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed six young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend.
-
Waterloo region, Guelph area school buses retrofitted with new amber light warning system
With the start of school less than two weeks away, all Region of Waterloo school buses have been retrofitted with new provincially mandated amber lights.
'It’s just displaced us for the time being': Residents unable to return home after Waterloo townhouse fire
A Waterloo townhouse fire over the weekend has left one person with injuries and several people displaced from their homes. Investigators are continuing their work to find out what caused the Bluevale Street North fire.
Watermain break results in road closures in Kitchener
Traffic is being detoured after a watermain break on Lancaster Street West in Kitchener.
Severe thunderstorm warnings lifted for region
It has been a steamy start to the workweek, with daytime high temperatures climbing into the upper 20s, and with the humidity is feeling close to 40 C. It's this volatility that led Environment Canada to issue multiple severe weather warnings across the region.
Vehicle ends up on roof in east London neighbourhood Monday morning
Monday started off with a bang for a quiet street in east London, Ont. after a driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal and ended up flipping their vehicle.
'I have similar concerns': Local politicians react to Chrystia Freeland viral video
Frustrated at the way Chrystia Freeland was treated in a recent viral video, Elgin-Middlesex London MP Karen Vecchio immediately sent a text to the deputy prime minister to apologize for what happened to her. It is instances like this which can deter women from wanting to enter politics.
New 20-minute non-invasive treatment could reverse memory loss, study says
A new study suggests age-related memory loss could be reversed with a 20-minute non-invasive treatment that involves sending electrical signals into the brain.
-
Impaired Sudbury driver lands upside down in swamp: police
At least two lanes of Paris Street in Sudbury were closed Monday night after a single-vehicle collision.
Some residents still without power after Monday storm
A few residents in south Walkerville may still be without power Tuesday morning after storms ripped through the region on Monday evening.
Windsor, Ont. church devastated by vandalism with 'hate-motivated' message
A Windsor church is devastated after their recently renovated building was vandalized with a derogatory message. On Friday morning, Pastor Anthony Brown arrived at Rapha Christian Centre to discover the words “Abort Christ” sprayed painted outside his church.
Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Windsor region, heat warning in effect
A heat event continues in Windsor Essex on Monday with forecasted humidex values in the mid to high 30s. It's this instability that prompted a severe thunderstorm warning from Environment Canada early Monday evening.
UCP leadership hopeful Danielle Smith's 'climate cops' claim called misinformation, dangerous
United Conservative Party leadership candidate Danielle Smith is pushing hard on the idea that Justin Trudeau is hiring 'climate cops.'
Family remembers Calgarian killed in head-on crash on Highway 1
Three men are dead after a fiery crash between two semis along Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
Child rushed to hospital following possible drowning
A young boy was taken to hospital late Monday afternoon after a possible drowning.
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death makes first court appearance
A woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.
City seeks input on proposed Saskatoon arena locations
The city is seeking public input on two potential sites that could be home to a proposed downtown arena.
Trial date set for Sask. Mountie accused of murder
A trial has been set for next year for a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of killing a 26-year-old man
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton police searching for homicide suspect
Police in Edmonton warned the public Monday night not to approach a man accused of murder as officers asked for tips to find him.
-
Shock, sadness after head-on semi crash kills 3 on B.C. highway
Family and colleagues in the trucking industry are mourning three young men who died when two semis collided on a B.C. highway.
Drones force 'complete shutdown' of aerial firefighting efforts at B.C.'s biggest wildfire
The BC Wildfire Service had to shut down aerial operations fighting the province's biggest blaze Monday because people were flying drones in the area, according to a social media post.
Thousands of fans still waiting for refunds after Vancouver Formula E race cancelled
The process of obtaining refunds for Vancouver's cancelled Formula E event has been anything but fast – and the fans are furious.