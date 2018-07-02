

CTV Barrie





Dufferin County OPP charged two drivers with stunt driving in Mulmur Township over the weekend.

Police say an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 138 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 89 at the Blind Line around 2:25 p.m. Saturday.

The 30-year-old driver from Mississauga was charged with stunt driving. Three passengers in the vehicle were charged with having open liquor in the vehicle, police said.

About an hour later, an officer clocked a vehicle speeding at 134 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 89 at the same location.

Both drivers had their license suspended for 7 days and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

Dufferin County OPP say they have laid 7 stunt driving charges over the past two weekends.