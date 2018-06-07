

Progressive Conservative Sylvia Jones has been re-elected in the riding of Dufferin – Caledon.

Jones defeated Liberal Bob Gordanier, NDP candidate Andrea Mullarkey and Green Party candidate Laura Campbell.

She has represented the riding since it was created in 2007.

Sylvia Jones currently serves as Deputy Leader of the PC Caucus and the Critic for Infrastructure. She has also been the Critic for Community and Social Services, the Critic for Children and Youth Services, the Critic for Government Services, and the Opposition Deputy House Leader.

The mostly rural riding includes Dufferin County and Orangeville, Caledon, and Shelburne.