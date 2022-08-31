Ducks galore at the Boyne River Classic Duck Race

The ducks are cheap, and the payoff is worth it.

The Boyne River Classic Duck Race is back after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus. The prizes and charitable donations are worth the trip to Alliston's Riverdale Park Bandshell on Saturday.

The initial five heats begin at 10 a.m. followed by a charity barbecue, along with a bouncy castle and games for the kids.

Duck race tickets are $10 and are available from any Alliston Lions member or online.

Only 800 tickets will be printed, so the first duck to paddle across the finish line in the Champions Race (after the initial five heats) wins $750, second prize is $500 and third prize is $250.

There are also 17 runner-up prizes of $50 each.

The Boyne River Classic is an Alliston Lions fundraiser with all proceeds staying in the Alliston community.

This year's recipients are the All Wheels Legacy Project, Stevenson Memorial Diabetes Education Clinic and Diabetes Canada.

No ducks will be harmed in the Boyne River Classic Duck Race.