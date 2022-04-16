Drysdale's Tree Farm holding Easter activities for first time in two years

After two years of pandemic forced cancellations, the Drysdale's Tree Farm team is excited to welcome families back for its annual Easter celebrations.

The farm, which has been a staple in the Essa community for 78 years, has been holding family-friendly activities for Easter for the last two decades. However, this is the first year the event has happened since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because we haven't been able to do it, families are looking to get out and just do something," says Doug Drysdale, the president of Drysdale's. "We've got a lot of repeat customers. I was surprised yesterday at the number of people who said they missed the farm because they haven't been here in a couple of years, and that was nice to hear."

Since Friday, the farm has been holding several activities, including wagon rides, Easter Egg Hunts and entertainment shows featuring the Pick Pocket magician and Zoo Tek.

There are three separate Easter Egg Hunts each day, at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Doug says the farm has developed a reputation over its nearly eight decades.

"It's pretty well known," says Doug. "I'm surprised; it doesn't really matter where I am in Ontario; if they see the hat or wonder who you are, they say, oh, I've been there, or I know somebody or my friends used to go there all the time, and that's nice to hear that we've been around long enough that people know who you are!"

The farm was also asking for donations from patrons for local food banks, which will be split between Barrie and Alliston.

"There are hungry people," says Doug. "You don't know who they are, so if you can supply something and make a difference, a very small difference, but it's still a difference."

The activities will run again on Easter Sunday.