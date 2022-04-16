Drysdale's Tree Farm holding Easter activities for first time in two years
After two years of pandemic forced cancellations, the Drysdale's Tree Farm team is excited to welcome families back for its annual Easter celebrations.
The farm, which has been a staple in the Essa community for 78 years, has been holding family-friendly activities for Easter for the last two decades. However, this is the first year the event has happened since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Because we haven't been able to do it, families are looking to get out and just do something," says Doug Drysdale, the president of Drysdale's. "We've got a lot of repeat customers. I was surprised yesterday at the number of people who said they missed the farm because they haven't been here in a couple of years, and that was nice to hear."
Since Friday, the farm has been holding several activities, including wagon rides, Easter Egg Hunts and entertainment shows featuring the Pick Pocket magician and Zoo Tek.
There are three separate Easter Egg Hunts each day, at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.
Doug says the farm has developed a reputation over its nearly eight decades.
"It's pretty well known," says Doug. "I'm surprised; it doesn't really matter where I am in Ontario; if they see the hat or wonder who you are, they say, oh, I've been there, or I know somebody or my friends used to go there all the time, and that's nice to hear that we've been around long enough that people know who you are!"
The farm was also asking for donations from patrons for local food banks, which will be split between Barrie and Alliston.
"There are hungry people," says Doug. "You don't know who they are, so if you can supply something and make a difference, a very small difference, but it's still a difference."
The activities will run again on Easter Sunday.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
Five men attacked in drive-by shooting outside Scarborough mosque during Ramadan: police
Toronto police say a group of men who had just finished midnight prayers were “randomly attacked” in a drive-by shooting in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained
Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina's capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack.
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
'Death is a real possibility,' Canadian says of life in Ukraine defence legion
Igor Volzhanin was on a holiday in Ukraine when Russia began its assault. The 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur says he doesn't have military experience but was determined to join the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
Experts are predicting a summer of travel chaos. Here's why
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of cancelled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to under staffing, and the kind of rates for rental cars that make buying a vehicle look cheap.
Fatigue is starting to put safety at risk, pilots say
Pilots at Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines say pilot exhaustion is on the rise, and they're pressing the airlines treat fatigue and the mistakes that result as a safety risk.
Atlantic
-
Man killed in shooting on Brunswick Street in Halifax: police
A man was shot and killed in a homicide Saturday morning on Brunswick Street, say Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Sandbag and help your neighbour': N.B. prepares for flood season
New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is on high alert this time of year as the risk of flooding increases.
-
Voting underway for N.B.’s amalgamated Entity 51 name change
As far as place-names go, Entity 51 doesn’t really have a ring to it.
Montreal
-
Thwarted Tennessee kidnapping shows that viral hand signal, popularized in Quebec, is saving lives
A woman in Tennessee flashed the hand sign at a convenience store. The fact that both the woman and the passerby knew it gives the Montreal sisters who popularized the signal hope that it's really becoming widespread.
-
‘Leave or get rid of your dog’: Montreal pet owners say they’re facing eviction
Cameron Mackay-Bee and his dog Jasper have lived in their NDG apartment for the better part of a decade — but their future together is uncertain.
-
More Quebecers are using cannabis now that it's legal: report
New data suggests the legalization and marketing of recreational cannabis have increased the number of users in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged with murder after elderly man found dead on Good Friday
Ottawa police say a 69-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an elderly man on Good Friday.
-
Ottawa 67's mourn passing of former player Lance Galbraith
The Ottawa 67's are mourning the death of a former star player.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa for Easter weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
-
Toronto police release image of suspect in downtown hit-and-run
Police have released new images of a vehicle and driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto that left a woman critically injured earlier this week.
-
Five men attacked in drive-by shooting outside Scarborough mosque during Ramadan: police
Toronto police say a group of men who had just finished midnight prayers were “randomly attacked” in a drive-by shooting in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Changing interest rates may cause uncertainty in Waterloo Region real estate market
The real estate market in Waterloo Region is finally starting to show signs of cooling down, according to local realtors, but a change in interest rates may change things.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
-
Two people stabbed during fight in downtown Guelph: police
Guelph police are investigating a fight downtown they say led to two people getting stabbed and taken to hospital.
London
-
Family of murdered Sarnia, Ont. man 'shocked' he is gone
The sister of a Sarnia, Ont. man who was murdered this week can’t believe her brother is gone.
-
Deer collision season arrives with a bang in Bruce County
Collisions involving deer are averaging more than one a day, in Southern Bruce County this month.
-
Successful formalwear clothing drive ensures students are ready for grad ceremonies
Trafalgar Public School’s two-weekend formal wear clothing drive was a success.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury will soon be opening the doors to its first Sikh temple
The Sikh community in Sudbury will soon have a space to call home. Sudbury is the third city in the northeast to open a Sikh gurdwara.
-
Downtown North Bay being re-created via Minecraft
From the waterfront, to city hall, and Main Street, all of North Bay’s downtown is being re-created.
-
Third year Sault College students launch auction for soup kitchen fundraiser
A virtual auction hosted by students from the school's Child and Youth Care program will run from April 18-20.
Windsor
-
Cottam farm opens barn doors to the public for Easter, taking precautions as bird flu cases emerge in Canada, U.S.
As a Cottam farm opens its barn doors to the public for Easter weekend, its owner says she's taken the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of her birds — and visitors — amid avian flu cases emerging in other parts of North America.
-
High inflation not slowing early start of farmers' market season
As food prices in Canada soar, farmers’ markets in Windsor-Essex have been operating sooner than usual in the face of rising inflation.
-
Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market
Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America's auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more.
Calgary
-
'It's so exciting': Thousands take part in annual Easter egg hunt in Calgary
Calgarians are taking advantage of the weekend’s sunny weather by heading outside for some Easter weekend fun.
-
'Historical artifact': Calgary man buys old transit bus for historic restoration project
A passion that started in junior high has now become reality for a young Calgary man who has a special place in his heart for one of the most essential city services.
-
Embarrassed Flames poised to correct course against Coyotes
A 6-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday was a huge embarrassment for the Calgary Flames.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death southwest of Saskatoon
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public's help in a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead southwest of Saskatoon on Friday.
-
'It's just devastating': Fire destroys major event centre in Prince Albert
A major fire has destroyed the event centre and gym owned and operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council Friday morning.
-
Sask. Metis people laying ground work for land preservation near Île-à-la-Crosse
A Metis led project has completed the first phase of studies to protect 22,000 square kilometers of boreal forest in Northern Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
-
Smith stops all 39 shots he faces as Oilers shut out Golden Knights 4-0
Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
-
Fire damages units of 2-storey apartment building Saturday
Edmonton fire needed backup to contain a blaze at a two-storey apartment building Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
Gastown fire victims among hundreds served Easter dinner at Union Gospel Mission
A helping of ham, potatoes and vegetables Saturday was a "huge thing" for Vancouver resident Doug McInnes, who lost everything he owned in Monday’s fire at the Winters Hotel in Gastown.
-
Rugby Sevens returns to BC Place after 2-year hiatus
Before COVID-19 knocked it off-stride, the HSBC Canada Rugby Sevens tournament at BC Place had become one of the city's most unique events, drawing thousands of costumed fans into the downtown core.
-
13 B.C. communities set or tied minimum temperature records Friday
Twelve more low temperature records fell across B.C. on Good Friday, and a 13th was tied, as clear skies and cold air seeping in from the north chilled many parts of the province overnight.