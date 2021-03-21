INNISFIL, ONT. -- It was a busy weekend for many fire departments across Simcoe County as warm, dry conditions fuelled grass fires.

Firefighters in Clearview Township responded to at least three such fires on Sunday afternoon. Crews in Innisfil and Springwater also tackled multiple fires over the weekend.

Fire chiefs across the region are warning people to be extra careful if they are burning anything right now.

"Everything on the surface just above the soil is very, very dry," says Essa Township Fire Chief Cynthia Ross Tustin. The soil underneath is probably quite wet, but everything we're standing on is tinder dry".

"This is the driest it's been in 20 years," said Lauren Mizen during a fire in his Innisfil yard. "(at this time) usually we have puddles, but this year there's no puddles, it's extremely dry."

It's so dry that the experts say a grass fire can flare up at any moment.

Clearview Fire Chief Roree Payment puts the fire danger rating at high and asks residents to burn with "extreme caution."

Asking residents to burn with extreme caution due to very dry conditions and heavy fuel loads. The ground may be wet but the ground cover is not. Large burns will not be issued until things green up. Fire danger rating high — Roree Payment (@CFES_FireChief) March 20, 2021

Bud Pettipas had a small, controlled fire at his Innisfil home on Sunday; one he had a permit from the fire department for.

"I think everybody should have a permit, or else you may have to deal with a fine," Pettipas said.

Grass fire season has arrived. Adjala-Tosorontio has raised the fire rating to high. If you are planing on having a fire please ensure you have a burn permit and use caution. pic.twitter.com/kvpS90N01K — Adj/Tos Fire (@adj_tos) March 21, 2021

Fire chiefs are reminding people they will be held accountable if they don't follow proper protocols.

"Read all of the instructions on the back of the burn permit, follow the rules about size, about what you're burning, and about the conditions you're burning in," says Tustin.

Anyone having a fire or a controlled burn is reminded to always have a water source nearby.