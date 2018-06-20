

CTV Barrie





Police say an early morning chase ended in Innisfil when a drunk driver drove through a fence and crashed into several vehicles.

South Simcoe police say a 2014 BMW was being driven chaotically throughout the Town of Innisfil on Wednesday, just before 2 a.m.

Police say the driver had also driven through stop signs and a red light, even sliding sideways at one point and bouncing off a curb.

When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the driver sped off. The vehicle was allegedly clocked at more than 150 km/h.

According to investigators, the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle. The driver crashed through a fence on Innisfil Beach Road, striking two vehicles and a boat.

The Innisfil man was then arrested and charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from police.

“While this incident resulted in extensive damage to an innocent citizen's property, it could have been so much worse. We are very fortunate no one was seriously injured or killed,” said South Simcoe police Chief Andrew Fletcher in a statement.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.

"This sort of behaviour on our roads – putting our community at risk – is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”