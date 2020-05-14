BARRIE -- One person was killed, and another was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Bolton.

Ontario Provincial Police say a black sedan travelling at a high rate of speed along Healey Road on Wednesday afternoon crossed into oncoming traffic and clipped a white pickup truck before slamming head-on into a grey truck.

Police say the 79-year-old male passenger of the grey truck died in the crash, while the driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the black sedan were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sedan driver, a 22-year-old Brampton man, has been charged with impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Caledon OPP is appealing for witnesses to the deadly crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.