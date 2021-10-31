Drugs, weapons seized during stolen vehicle investigation in Orillia, OPP says

BARRIE, ONT. -

Provincial police say officers seized drugs, money, various weapons, and "evidence of trafficking" during a traffic stop in Orillia.

Police say they were investigating reports of a stolen car on Millard Street Friday when officers stopped the vehicle in question and searched it.

Police say a 38-year-old Burford man, the driver, was taken into custody and charged with more than a dozen drug trafficking and weapons offences, among others.

He was held for a bail hearing and ultimately remanded into police custody.