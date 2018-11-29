

CTV Barrie





Police seized a large amount of cocaine and more than $20-thousand in cash during a search at an address in Alliston on Wednesday.

Members from the Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP also seized several replica handguns and other weapons from the location.

Two men and one woman, all from Alliston, face charges related to drug trafficking along with other criminal charges.

All three were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in a Bradford court at a later date.