Drugs, weapons, $33,000 cash seized from Wasaga Beach residence: OPP

Two individuals face multiple charges after police searched a Wasaga Beach residence.

Huronia West OPP says the street crime unit seized a "large quantity of unauthorized prescription drugs," including codeine, oxycodone, nabilone, and alprazolam during the raid on Wednesday.

Police say officers also found $33,260 in cash, 10 cell phones, an airsoft rifle, an airsoft handgun and two BB guns.

Two people aged 55 and 19 were arrested and charged with trafficking and theft offences.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court to answer to the charges in January.

Provincial police ask anyone with information on this case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.