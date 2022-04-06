Drugs, programmable vehicle key fobs seized during traffic stop in Barrie

On Monday, three men from Quebec were in a Barrie court after police discovered drugs and break and enter tools during a traffic stop.

Barrie police conducted a routine traffic stop on Dunlop Street West and Cedar Pointe Drive shortly after midnight.

Police discovered cocaine and methamphetamines inside the vehicle, along with a variety of break and enter tools.

According to Barrie police, the three men had 'master keys' that allow thieves to enter a vehicle by overriding a car's computer system using a radio signal from keyless fobs.

All three suspects are in their thirties and are accused of drug offences, conspiring to commit an indictable offence and possessing break and enter tools.