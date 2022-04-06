Drugs, programmable vehicle key fobs seized during traffic stop in Barrie

Items seized by Barrie police during a traffic stop on Monday, April 4, 2022 (Barrie police/Supplied) Items seized by Barrie police during a traffic stop on Monday, April 4, 2022 (Barrie police/Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst

Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver