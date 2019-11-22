Featured
Drugs, guns and cash seized from Orangeville home
Dufferin OPP display items allegedly seized from a home in Orangeville on Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 (Supplied)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 1:25PM EST
Provincial police seized drugs, cash and guns during a raid of an Orangeville home on Friday morning.
Police say the bust is part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
Two men from Orangeville and a man and woman from Shelburne face multiple drug trafficking-related charges. Police say one of the men also faces a firearm-related offence.
Police say they confiscated cocaine with a street value of around $30,000.
"Three of the accused were released on a promise to appear while one is being held in custody pending a bail hearing," states the police release.
Dufferin OPP is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.