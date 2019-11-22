Provincial police seized drugs, cash and guns during a raid of an Orangeville home on Friday morning.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Two men from Orangeville and a man and woman from Shelburne face multiple drug trafficking-related charges. Police say one of the men also faces a firearm-related offence.

Police say they confiscated cocaine with a street value of around $30,000.

"Three of the accused were released on a promise to appear while one is being held in custody pending a bail hearing," states the police release.

Dufferin OPP is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.