Drugs, gun and ammunition seized in Orillia, 2 people arrested

Two people face charges following a drug bust in Orillia on Thursday afternoon, where police allegedly seized a gun and ammunition.

Provincial police say officers arrested a man and woman who were seen completing a drug transaction outside a Front Street business "in broad daylight."

The pair were taken into custody without incident.

Police allege they seized fentanyl, meth, cocaine, hydromorphone capsules, prescription medication, digital scales, packaging, and more than $400 in cash.

They also say officers found a handgun, a magazine loaded with ammunition, and a pellet gun.

A 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both from Orillia, face drug trafficking and weapons-related offences.

The man is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order, while the woman also faces a charge of resisting a peace officer.