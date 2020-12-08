BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police in Midland said they seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of three people Monday morning.

The OPP said an officer in a marked police car with lights and sirens attempted to stop a suspected impaired driver along Vindin Street, but police said the driver kept going, turning north onto Simcoe Road 93.

According to police, the driver finally stopped when several OPP cruisers blocked the road at the entrance to the Town of Penetanguishene.

Police charged a 36-year-old Penetanguishene resident, a 28-year-old Christian Island resident, and a 37-year-old Tay Township resident with possessing heroin for the purpose of trafficking.

The Penetanguishene man also faces impaired driving and dangerous operation charges, while the Christian Island resident faces an additional charge of possessing cocaine.

Officer said they seized what is believed to be cocaine and heroin from the suspect vehicle, along with $3,000 cash and assorted drug paraphernalia.