Drugs, cash seized during traffic stop in Bolton, police say
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 1:04PM EDT
Provincial police allege they seized drugs, cash and packaging for distribution during a traffic stop in Bolton, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 18, 2020. (OPP)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people are facing multiple charges after two pounds of cannabis and cash was allegedly seized by police in Bolton.
Provincial police made the arrests during a traffic stop in the area of Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
The accused will answer to the charges in an Orangeville court at a later date.