Two Alliston men face serious charges after police seized allegedly stolen items and drugs during a search warrant late last week.

The Street Crime Unit raided a west side residence early Friday morning. Officers say they confiscated cocaine, stolen property, a collection of drug paraphernalia and an expandable baton.

The accused are both scheduled to answer to the charges in a Bradford courthouse at a later date.

Police say the items recovered from the property were stolen from the surrounding area.