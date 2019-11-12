Featured
Drugs and stolen property seized during police search of Alliston property
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:27PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:44PM EST
Two Alliston men face serious charges after police seized allegedly stolen items and drugs during a search warrant late last week.
The Street Crime Unit raided a west side residence early Friday morning. Officers say they confiscated cocaine, stolen property, a collection of drug paraphernalia and an expandable baton.
The accused are both scheduled to answer to the charges in a Bradford courthouse at a later date.
Police say the items recovered from the property were stolen from the surrounding area.