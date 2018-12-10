

An Innisfil man faces several drug-related charges after a RIDE stop Friday in Innisfil.



At approximately 9:00 p.m. on December 7, South Simcoe police conducted a RIDE program on the 6th Line between County Road 4 and 10th Sideroad.



Police say the odour of marijuana was detected and cannabis was readily available in the vehicle.



The man ran when officers attempted to arrest him. He was detained 150 metres away from the vehicle and transported to South Division.



Police seized a large quantity of drugs including cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, and what police believe is a mixture of carfentanil and fentanyl.



Drug paraphernalia and money was also seized in the arrest.



The 29-year-old man faces six charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, along with two charges under the Criminal Code including Proceeds of Crime and Resist Arrest.



The accused was held for a bail hearing on Monday.