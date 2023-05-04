Drug trafficking investigation results in 2 arrests: OPP

Two people face charges in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

According to OPP, street crime unit officers, with the assistance of York Regional Police, searched two properties in Aurora and Amaranth Township Wednesday, allegedly seizing fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

A 35-year-old from Amaranth is charged with drug possession and failing to comply with an undertaking, and a 32-year-old from Aurora is charged with drug possession and failing to comply with a release order.

Both were held for a pending bail hearing.