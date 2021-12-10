Drug trafficking charges laid after search of Barrie home

Police display cash and drugs allegedly seized during a search of a Barrie, Ont., home on Thurs., Dec. 9, 2021 (Barrie Police Services) Police display cash and drugs allegedly seized during a search of a Barrie, Ont., home on Thurs., Dec. 9, 2021 (Barrie Police Services)

Barrie Top Stories