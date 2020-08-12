Advertisement
Drug-impaired driving charges laid after truck crashed into ditch in Grey Bruce
A red pick-up truck crashed into a culvert in a ditch along Highway 6 & 10 near Boundary Road, Chatsworth, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 11, 2020. (Grey Bruce OPP)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 46-year-old man is facing several charges following a collision in Chatsworth Township.
The South Bruce Peninsula man is accused of driving impaired and crossing the centre line on Highway 6 and 10 near Boundary Road before crashing into a culvert in the ditch on Tuesday.
According to provincial police, the accused and his passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was reportedly injured.
The driver was also charged with possessing opioids, having cannabis readily available and driving without insurance.
The accused was released with a future court date scheduled.