BARRIE, ONT. -- A 46-year-old man is facing several charges following a collision in Chatsworth Township.

The South Bruce Peninsula man is accused of driving impaired and crossing the centre line on Highway 6 and 10 near Boundary Road before crashing into a culvert in the ditch on Tuesday.

According to provincial police, the accused and his passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was reportedly injured.

The driver was also charged with possessing opioids, having cannabis readily available and driving without insurance.

The accused was released with a future court date scheduled.