The OPP drug enforcement unit is investigating a suspicious fire in Grand Valley.

Officers wearing full protective gear could be seen coming out of the rural home on Sideroad 24/25 on Tuesday.

“Our goal here today is to examine the scene, to make it safe and to try to determine what caused this fire and where it originated in the residence,” says OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell.

The investigation comes two days after a fire and explosion at the home. Three people were in the house at the time, two of them were hospitalize with burns.

Those two people were treated and released from hospital. Police won’t say anything more about the three people who were in the home.

The interior of the house is badly damaged, but the structure remains. The house is isolated about a kilometre from the nearest neighbours.

Police say they will release more details once their investigation is wrapped up.