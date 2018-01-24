

Three men are facing drug charges, just days after a fire and explosion at a home in a rural part of Grand Valley.

A 30-year-old Guelph man, a 31-year-old Orangeville man and a 32-year-old Nichol Township man appeared in court on Wednesday.

The OPP charged the trio with possession of cannabis over 30 grams and recklessly causing damage by fire.

Emergency crews rushed to the home on Side Road 24/25 on Sunday night for a reported explosion. Two of the three men were treated for burns in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.