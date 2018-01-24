Featured
Drug charges laid days after fire, explosion at Grand Valley home
Officers with the OPP drug enforcement unit come out of a home in Grand Valley, Ont. after suspicious fire. They can be seen walking out of the home on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Roger Klein/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 2:00PM EST
Three men are facing drug charges, just days after a fire and explosion at a home in a rural part of Grand Valley.
A 30-year-old Guelph man, a 31-year-old Orangeville man and a 32-year-old Nichol Township man appeared in court on Wednesday.
The OPP charged the trio with possession of cannabis over 30 grams and recklessly causing damage by fire.
Emergency crews rushed to the home on Side Road 24/25 on Sunday night for a reported explosion. Two of the three men were treated for burns in hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.