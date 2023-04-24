Drug charges laid after Gravenhurst, Ont. traffic stop

Two people are facing drug-related charges after an early morning traffic stop in Gravenhurst on Monday.

OPP said a general patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Muskoka Road South just before 3 a.m.

During their investigation, officers found each of the two occupants had illicit drugs in the vehicle.

Police have charged a 50-year-old Gravenhurst man and a 27-year-old Orillia woman each with Possession of a Schedule I substance.