Drug bust in Barrie's Wellington Plaza parking lot leads to multiple charges

An oddly parked vehicle in a Barrie parking lot led to several drug charges for a couple found inside the car with several dogs.

Officers on patrol Tuesday night say they spotted the car in the Wellington Plaza.

When they approached the vehicle, police say, "evidence suggested that the adult occupants were parked where they were for the sole purpose of using illegal narcotics."

The officers allegedly seized multiple drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, acid, methylenedioxyamphetamine (Molly), and oxycodone, along with a significant amount of cash, three airsoft firearms, and "evidence to support the fact that the identified drugs were being trafficked."

The duo was arrested and jointly charged with 10 drug-related offences.

Police say the female, a 31-year-old from Cookstown, was later released from custody, while her male counterpart, a 34-year-old from Everett, was also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking and held in custody for a bail hearing.