Drowsy driver collides with utility pole in Huntsville

Provincial police say a drowsy driver collided with a utility pole in Muskoka, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the pole.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Brunel Road in Huntsville on Wednesday.

They say the vehicle left the road and struck the utility pole before coming to rest in a grassy area.

A police cruiser blocks Brunel Road while a vehicle is towed from a ditch in Huntsville, Ont., following a crash on Wed., July 26, 2023. (Source: OPP)

Police say the driver wasn't injured.

A vehicle is in a ditch off Brunel Road in Huntsville, Ont., following a crash with a utility pole on Wed., July 26, 2023. (Source: OPP)

"Feeling drowsy is dangerous when you're behind the wheel. Find a safe place to stop and take a break," OPP stated in a tweet about the incident.

There is no word on any charges.