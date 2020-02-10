BARRIE -- Caledon OPP arrested a driver on Friday after a witness reported seeing an extremely slow-moving and damaged vehicle enter a drive-thru.

Officers went to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. and said the vehicle had "significant damage to the front bumper."

Police say they determined the 18-year-old driver was drug-impaired after speaking with him.

The Caledon man faces charges and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.