BARRIE -- Caledon OPP arrested a driver on Friday after a witness reported seeing an extremely slow-moving and damaged vehicle enter a drive-thru.

Officers went to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. and said the vehicle had "significant damage to the front bumper."

Police say they determined the 18-year-old driver was drug-impaired after speaking with him.

Drug-impaired driver arrested by #CaledonOPP after being reported for driving too slow, hitting curbs, having a detached front bumper at a local a drive-thru. #ArriveAlive #DontDriveHigh #DriveThruArrest ^in. pic.twitter.com/JkoPQovqVX — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 10, 2020

The Caledon man faces charges and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.