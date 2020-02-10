Driving too slow in drive-thru results in drug-impaired charges
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 1:36PM EST
Photo Courtesy: OPP/Twitter
BARRIE -- Caledon OPP arrested a driver on Friday after a witness reported seeing an extremely slow-moving and damaged vehicle enter a drive-thru.
Officers went to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. and said the vehicle had "significant damage to the front bumper."
Police say they determined the 18-year-old driver was drug-impaired after speaking with him.
The Caledon man faces charges and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.