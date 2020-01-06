TORONTO -- Drivers near Owen Sound are urged to be extra attentive following two crashes involving cows over the weekend.

Police say about 30 to 40 cows are still loose on Monday in the Georgian Bluffs area, and the owner is working to secure them.

O-P-P says a cow was struck by a vehicle yesterday on Concession 10 between Grey Road 17 and Gordon Sutherland Parkway.

Police say an S-U-V hit three more on Saturday on Grey Road 17.

In the Saturday crash, the S-U-V also went off the road and struck a telephone pole, knocking down the wires.

The driver wasn't injured, however.