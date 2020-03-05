BARRIE -- Police say they stopped a driver speeding more than three times the posted limit through a community safety zone in Caledon.

The 20-year-old motorist is accused of driving 137km/h in a 40 zone along Bramalea Road, north of Mayfield Road, where there are two schools and a community centre on Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver was charged with stunt driving and driving with a suspended license.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.

His license was suspended for another seven days, and the vehicle he was driving was immediately impounded.