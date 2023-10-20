Barrie

    Driver with minor in vehicle charged with being impaired, having open liquor in car

    Police say a man found behind the wheel of a car with open alcohol and a young passenger in a Midland parking lot is facing charges.

    Officers with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they got a call from a concerned resident about a possibly impaired driver in a hockey rink parking lot on Len Self Boulevard.

    Officers say they spoke with the 40-year-old driver and subsequently charged him with impaired operation and driving a vehicle with liquor readily available.

    The accused was later released from police custody with a court date scheduled for next month to answer to the charges.

    As a result of the charges, he also faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension. Additionally, the vehicle was towed to an impound yard for seven days.

