Driver with minor in vehicle charged with being impaired, having open liquor in car

Police say a man found behind the wheel of a car with open alcohol and a young passenger in a Midland parking lot is facing charges.

Officers with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they got a call from a concerned resident about a possibly impaired driver in a hockey rink parking lot on Len Self Boulevard.

Officers say they spoke with the 40-year-old driver and subsequently charged him with impaired operation and driving a vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused was later released from police custody with a court date scheduled for next month to answer to the charges.

As a result of the charges, he also faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension. Additionally, the vehicle was towed to an impound yard for seven days.