Driver who fled crash in Barrie located by police

BARRIE, ONT. -

Barrie police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in the centre part of the city.

According to police, calls first came in around 5:20 p.m. to a crash near Broadmoor Avenue and Highcroft Road.

The driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene on foot but was later located by police with minor injuires.

There is no word on nay charges and anyone with information is asked to contact police.