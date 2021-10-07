Driver wanted for dangerous driving, leaving crash scene on Hwy 12, Midland
Police are looking for a suspect accused of driving erratically along Highway 12 and leaving the scene of a collision Thursday morning in Midland.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP reports an officer spotted the car weaving in and out of traffic eastbound shortly after 8 a.m. along the highway near Jones Road.
The officer followed with lights flashing and sirens blasting, but police say the driver refused to stop.
Police say the car blew through two red lights and drove into oncoming traffic while leaving Midland and entering Tay Township.
Police called off the pursuit for public safety and started a search of the area for the suspect vehicle.
They say it was involved in a collision with another car at Highway 12 and Triple Bay Road, but police say once again the driver didn't stop.
Police believe the dark grey Chevrolet sedan was last seen turning off Highway 12 north onto Sturgeon Bay Road.
They say the suspect's vehicle has a spare tire on the front right wheel and damage to the front end and passenger side.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information on this incident, specifically the identity of the driver.
They are asking anyone with dash cam footage taken on Highway 12 from Jones Road to Sturgeon Bay Road between 8:10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Thursday to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.
