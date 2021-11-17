Driver suffers serious injuries in Caledon crash

BARRIE, ONT. -

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision at an intersection in Caledon Tuesday evening.

Caledon OPP says the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Hurontario Street and Old School Road.

Police say that "for unknown reasons, a north and southbound vehicle collided in the intersection."

Fire officials say crews had to extricate one person who was trapped.

OPP says one driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The area was closed for several hours for the police investigation.