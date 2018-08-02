

CTV Barrie





A serious crash on highway 400 through Barrie sent three people to hospital and caused major traffic disruptions on Thursday evening.

The OPP say the 4-vehicle crash happened between Duckworth Street and Bayfield Street around 6:30 p.m. The southbound lanes had to be closed for seven hours for the police investigation and cleanup.

According to investigators, a tow truck driver appeared to have a medical issue while heading southbound on the highway. Police say his passenger attempted to steer the truck away from the ditch, but it collided with a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer. The pickup ended up in the ditch.

The two people in the tow truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say two other vehicles also collided in the southbound lanes, one person from that collision was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating. They say charges are pending.