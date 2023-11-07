BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after pickup trucks collide on Highway 35

    Two pickup trucks crash into a ditch off Highway 35 in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023. (Source: OPP) Two pickup trucks crash into a ditch off Highway 35 in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Police say charges are pending after two pickup trucks collided on Highway 35 in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.

    Kawartha Lakes Fire, paramedics, and officers rushed to the scene on Saturday shortly before 3 p.m. to find both trucks crashed into a ditch near a bend in the highway.

    Police say one driver suffered severe life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto hospital. That patient is now listed in stable condition, according to OPP.

    The other driver was treated in a local hospital for minor injuries.

    It's unclear what caused the collision.

    Police closed the area from Bayview Road to Potts Shore Road for roughly eight hours for the OPP Technical Collision and Reconstructionists investigation and said charges could be laid.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore

    A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News