One person is in life-threatening condition after a car left the road and hit a tree.

It happened around 1pm on County Road 123, north of Shelburne.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to hospital. Police say conditions were foggy at the time of the crash.

The OPP’s technical collision investigations unit has been called to the scene.

County road 124 is closed between Side Road 5 and County Road 17 for the investigation.