Driver stopped on Highway 400 in early morning hours charged with impaired
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 7:15PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 30-year-old man accused of driving drunk along Highway 400 through Tay Township early Wednesday morning faces charges.
Police say the North York man was driving southbound toward Mount St. Louis Road in an erratic manner around 6:30 a.m. and was stopped without incident.
The accused was served a 90-day licence suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.