BARRIE, ONT. -- An elderly driver has minor injuries after crashing her car into a Rexall store in Stroud Saturday morning.

According to police, an 87-year-old woman was approaching the store Yonge St near Victoria St when she mistakenly hit the gas and drove into the pharmacy.

Paramedics say no one else was hurt.

It isn't clear if the driver will be charged. Police are still investigating.