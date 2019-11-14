A driver suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a transport truck on Highway 11 in Huntsville on Thursday.

The OPP says the transport truck was travelling northbound when it rolled into the centre median.

Police tell CTV News the driver was airlifted to a Toronto hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"Winter driving requires that people reduce their speed and increase their following distance," the OPP wrote in a Tweet regarding the crash.

Ontario Provincial Police closed the northbound lanes of the highway at Highway 60 around 8:30 a.m. for the investigation.

The cause of the collision isn't known, but police say the roads were icy at the time.