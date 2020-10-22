Advertisement
Driver seriously injured in Caledon collision
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 2:39PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 22, 2020 2:40PM EDT
The OPP has roads closed after a collision between a transport truck and a car at the intersection of Charleston Sideroad and Horseshoe Hill Road in Caledon, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 22, 2020.
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are at the scene of a serious collision between a transport truck and a car in Caledon.
The crash happened shortly after the noon hour Wednesday at the intersection of Charleston Sideroad and Horseshoe Hill Road.
Police say the driver of the car suffered serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Road closures are in effect.
More to come.