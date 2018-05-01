

CTV Barrie





A 51-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after his pickup truck collided with a freight train early Tuesday morning in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

The collision happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Aurora Road and Woodbine Avenue.

Investigators say the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was the only person in the truck.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Police are now looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Aurora Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.